New Analyst Forecast: $DAL Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAL. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $DAL.

$DAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/07/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

$DAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 07/11/2025

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 07/07/2025

Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 04/08/2025

Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $50.0 on 04/07/2025

Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 04/03/2025

Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 04/02/2025

Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 04/02/2025

$DAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$DAL Insider Trading Activity

$DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold 91,710 shares for an estimated $6,405,943

RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,993 shares for an estimated $3,708,676 .

. WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,183 shares for an estimated $1,001,818.

$DAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 551 institutional investors add shares of $DAL stock to their portfolio, and 557 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

