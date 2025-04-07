New Analyst Forecast: $DAL Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DAL. Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a price target of 46.0 for DAL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DAL forecast page.

$DAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.3.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Achal Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $68.3 on 10/11/2024

$DAL Insider Trading Activity

$DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 159,710 shares for an estimated $10,236,451 .

. GLEN W HAUENSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $6,874,785 .

. RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 94,593 shares for an estimated $6,004,517 .

. WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,930 shares for an estimated $1,859,790 .

. JOANNE D SMITH (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,298 shares for an estimated $1,700,523 .

. ALAIN BELLEMARE (EVP & Pres. - International) sold 19,490 shares for an estimated $1,076,978

PETER W CARTER (EVP - External Affairs) sold 18,100 shares for an estimated $1,009,618

STEVEN M SEAR (EVP - Global Sales & Distrib) sold 10,279 shares for an estimated $603,541

ALLISON C AUSBAND (EVP & Chief Cust Exper Officer) sold 7,510 shares for an estimated $470,306

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 540 institutional investors add shares of $DAL stock to their portfolio, and 481 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.