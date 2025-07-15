New Analyst Forecast: $D Given $56.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $D. Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a price target of 56.0 for D.

$D Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $D recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $D in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $60.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 03/21/2025

$D Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $D stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

on 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$D Insider Trading Activity

$D insiders have traded $D stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VANESSA ALLEN SUTHERLAND purchased 475 shares for an estimated $25,654

$D Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 660 institutional investors add shares of $D stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

