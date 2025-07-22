New Analyst Forecast: $CZR Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CZR. Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a price target of 48.0 for CZR.

$CZR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CZR recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CZR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $36.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $42.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/30/2025

$CZR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CZR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

$CZR Insider Trading Activity

$CZR insiders have traded $CZR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DON R KORNSTEIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $108,000

DAVID P TOMICK purchased 1,850 shares for an estimated $61,716

$CZR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $CZR stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

