New Analyst Forecast: $CZR Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CZR. Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 32.0 for CZR.
$CZR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CZR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CZR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $36.0 on 07/07/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 06/23/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 04/30/2025
- Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $42.0 on 04/30/2025
- Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/30/2025
- Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $28.0 on 04/30/2025
$CZR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CZR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
$CZR Insider Trading Activity
$CZR insiders have traded $CZR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DON R KORNSTEIN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $108,000
- DAVID P TOMICK purchased 1,850 shares for an estimated $61,716
$CZR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $CZR stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC added 3,192,224 shares (+1051.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,805,600
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,831,107 shares (+134.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,777,675
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 2,772,605 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,315,125
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,483,356 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,083,900
- HEIN PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,419,684 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,492,100
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,650,000 shares (+73.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,250,000
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,569,622 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,240,550
