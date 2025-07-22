New Analyst Forecast: $CYRX Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYRX. Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 13.0 for CYRX.

$CYRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYRX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CYRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $10.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $11.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Richard Baldry from Roth MKM set a target price of $15.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 John Sourbeer from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025

$CYRX Insider Trading Activity

$CYRX insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 367,837 shares for an estimated $2,475,261 .

. EDWARD J ZECCHINI (Chief Digital and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,640 shares for an estimated $359,690 .

. RAMKUMAR MANDALAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,655 shares for an estimated $208,467 .

. ROBERT J HARIRI sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $76,250

MARK W SAWICKI (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,024 shares for an estimated $30,250 .

. ROBERT STEFANOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,985 shares for an estimated $23,993.

$CYRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $CYRX stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

