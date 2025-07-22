New Analyst Forecast: $CYRX Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYRX. Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 13.0 for CYRX.
$CYRX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYRX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CYRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Helfey Hannah from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $13.0 on 07/22/2025
- David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $10.0 on 07/07/2025
- David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $11.0 on 05/08/2025
- Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 05/05/2025
- Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025
- Richard Baldry from Roth MKM set a target price of $15.0 on 04/01/2025
- John Sourbeer from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025
$CYRX Insider Trading Activity
$CYRX insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 367,837 shares for an estimated $2,475,261.
- EDWARD J ZECCHINI (Chief Digital and Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,640 shares for an estimated $359,690.
- RAMKUMAR MANDALAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,655 shares for an estimated $208,467.
- ROBERT J HARIRI sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $76,250
- MARK W SAWICKI (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,024 shares for an estimated $30,250.
- ROBERT STEFANOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,985 shares for an estimated $23,993.
$CYRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $CYRX stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 778,056 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,730,580
- UBS GROUP AG removed 758,494 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,611,643
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 585,576 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,560,302
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 405,164 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,463,397
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 393,706 shares (-90.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,732
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 247,288 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,503,511
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 246,927 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,501,316
