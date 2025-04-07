Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CYRX Given $11.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYRX. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 11.0 for CYRX.

$CYRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025
  • Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $11.0 on 12/19/2024

$CYRX Insider Trading Activity

$CYRX insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 234,590 shares for an estimated $1,550,821.
  • RAMKUMAR MANDALAM sold 7,369 shares for an estimated $54,977
  • MARK W SAWICKI (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,024 shares for an estimated $30,250.
  • ROBERT STEFANOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,985 shares for an estimated $23,993.
  • ROBERT J HARIRI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,200
  • EDWARD J ZECCHINI (Chief Digital and Tech Officer) sold 1,140 shares for an estimated $7,172

$CYRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $CYRX stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

