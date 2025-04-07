New Analyst Forecast: $CYRX Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYRX. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 11.0 for CYRX.

$CYRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Subbu Nambi from Guggenheim set a target price of $11.0 on 12/19/2024

$CYRX Insider Trading Activity

$CYRX insiders have traded $CYRX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JERRELL SHELTON (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 234,590 shares for an estimated $1,550,821 .

. RAMKUMAR MANDALAM sold 7,369 shares for an estimated $54,977

MARK W SAWICKI (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,024 shares for an estimated $30,250 .

. ROBERT STEFANOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,985 shares for an estimated $23,993 .

. ROBERT J HARIRI sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $16,200

EDWARD J ZECCHINI (Chief Digital and Tech Officer) sold 1,140 shares for an estimated $7,172

$CYRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $CYRX stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.