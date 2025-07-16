New Analyst Forecast: $CYH Given $4.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYH. David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 4.25 for CYH.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CYH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.05.

Here are some recent targets:

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $4.25 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3.5 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $4.1 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 02/20/2025

$CYH Insider Trading Activity

$CYH insiders have traded $CYH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIGUEL S BENET (President and CMO) sold 23,875 shares for an estimated $84,159

$CYH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CYH stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

