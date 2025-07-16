New Analyst Forecast: $CYH Given $4.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYH. David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a price target of 4.25 for CYH.
$CYH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CYH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.05.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $4.25 on 07/16/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3.5 on 05/29/2025
- A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $4.1 on 02/20/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 02/20/2025
$CYH Insider Trading Activity
$CYH insiders have traded $CYH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIGUEL S BENET (President and CMO) sold 23,875 shares for an estimated $84,159
$CYH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $CYH stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,927,837 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,005,159
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 5,737,629 shares (+14684.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,491,598
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP added 5,631,020 shares (+199.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,203,754
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,621,896 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,379,119
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,491,301 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,070,423
- COLUMBUS HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,510,000
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. added 938,835 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,534,854
