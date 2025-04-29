New Analyst Forecast: $CYH Given $3.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYH. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 3.5 for CYH.
$CYH Insider Trading Activity
$CYH insiders have traded $CYH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIGUEL S BENET (President and CMO) sold 23,875 shares for an estimated $84,159
$CYH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $CYH stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 5,949,455 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,870
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,765,026 shares (+197.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,237,427
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 5,464,173 shares (+138.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,337,877
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,795,306 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,847,326
- COLUMBUS HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,887,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,280,300 shares (+913.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,828,097
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,240,413 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,708,834
