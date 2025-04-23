New Analyst Forecast: $CYBR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYBR. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CYBR.
$CYBR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYBR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024
$CYBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYBR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CYBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $370.0 on 12/18/2024
- Junaid Siddiqui from Truist Financial set a target price of $350.0 on 11/14/2024
- Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $360.0 on 11/13/2024
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $335.0 on 11/13/2024
$CYBR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CYBR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYBR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.
$CYBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CYBR stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEPSIS INC. removed 517,510 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,918,380
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 391,900 shares (+32.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,561,484
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 336,462 shares (+195.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,092,315
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 297,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,007,515
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 287,615 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,818,937
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 265,903 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,585,584
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 256,625 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,494,618
