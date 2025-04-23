New Analyst Forecast: $CYBR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYBR. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CYBR.

$CYBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYBR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$CYBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYBR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CYBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $355.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $370.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Junaid Siddiqui from Truist Financial set a target price of $350.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $360.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $335.0 on 11/13/2024

$CYBR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CYBR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYBR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

$CYBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CYBR stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

