New Analyst Forecast: $CYBR Given $465.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYBR. Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 465.0 for CYBR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CYBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CYBR forecast page.
$CYBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYBR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CYBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $420.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $465.0 on 06/12/2025
- Gray Powell from BTIG set a target price of $425.0 on 05/13/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $420.0 on 05/13/2025
- Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $400.0 on 05/13/2025
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $415.0 on 04/22/2025
$CYBR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CYBR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYBR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CYBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $CYBR stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 921,523 shares (+1598.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,474,774
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 572,667 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,561,446
- NEPSIS INC. removed 517,510 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,918,380
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 470,682 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,090,516
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 452,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,894,638
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 335,634 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,444,292
- AMUNDI added 331,498 shares (+153.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,046,324
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.