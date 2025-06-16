New Analyst Forecast: $CYBR Given $465.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYBR. Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 465.0 for CYBR.

$CYBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYBR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CYBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $420.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rudy Kessinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $465.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Gray Powell from BTIG set a target price of $425.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $420.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $400.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $415.0 on 04/22/2025

$CYBR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CYBR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYBR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

$CYBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $CYBR stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

