CYBR

New Analyst Forecast: $CYBR Given $440.0 Price Target

July 14, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYBR. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 440.0 for CYBR.

$CYBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYBR recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $CYBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $440.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $440.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $465.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $420.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Shrenik Kothari from Baird set a target price of $460.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $415.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $420.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $445.0 on 05/13/2025

$CYBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $CYBR stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

