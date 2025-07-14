New Analyst Forecast: $CYBR Given $440.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CYBR. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 440.0 for CYBR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CYBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CYBR forecast page.

$CYBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYBR recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $CYBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $440.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $440.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $465.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $420.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Baird set a target price of $460.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $415.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $420.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $445.0 on 05/13/2025

$CYBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $CYBR stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.