New Analyst Forecast: $CX Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CX. Bruno Mendonca from Bradesco set a price target of 7.5 for CX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CX forecast page.
$CX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bruno Mendonca from Bradesco set a target price of $7.5 on 04/15/2025
- Francisco Suarez from Scotiabank set a target price of $8.9 on 10/29/2024
- Anthony Codling from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 10/29/2024
$CX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $CX stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 48,942,309 shares (+7200.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,034,622
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 23,576,914 shares (+745.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,973,794
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 17,422,432 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,262,516
- ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD added 15,256,910 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,048,972
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 15,103,112 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,181,551
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 9,541,622 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,814,748
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 8,920,858 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,313,639
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.