New Analyst Forecast: $CWT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWT. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CWT.
$CWT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CWT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CWT forecast page.
$CWT Insider Trading Activity
$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CWT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 372,545 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,887,464
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 358,601 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,255,383
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 275,994 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,510,808
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 267,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,118,567
- AMUNDI removed 262,525 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,900,258
- NORGES BANK added 237,517 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,766,645
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 206,518 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,361,460
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.