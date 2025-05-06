Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CWT Given 'Overweight' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWT. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CWT.

$CWT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

$CWT Insider Trading Activity

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727

$CWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • STATE STREET CORP added 372,545 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,887,464
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 358,601 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,255,383
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 275,994 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,510,808
  • DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 267,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,118,567
  • AMUNDI removed 262,525 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,900,258
  • NORGES BANK added 237,517 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,766,645
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 206,518 shares (+64.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,361,460

