New Analyst Forecast: $CWT Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWT. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CWT.

$CWT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

$CWT Insider Trading Activity

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL B LUU (Sr. VP Corp Svcs & Chief Risk) sold 985 shares for an estimated $50,727

$CWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

