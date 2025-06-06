New Analyst Forecast: $CWST Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWST. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CWST.

$CWST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

$CWST Insider Trading Activity

$CWST insiders have traded $CWST stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CASELLA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,363 shares for an estimated $4,001,256 .

. EDMOND COLETTA (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,060 shares for an estimated $1,916,417 .

. DOUGLAS R CASELLA (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,083 shares for an estimated $676,806 .

. PAUL LIGON (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,669 shares for an estimated $428,763 .

. SHELLEY E. SAYWARD (SENIOR VP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,525 shares for an estimated $281,712 .

. EMILY NAGLE GREEN sold 2,025 shares for an estimated $219,060

KEVIN DROHAN (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,324 shares for an estimated $148,818 .

. SEAN STEVES (Sr VP & COO of SW Ops) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 774 shares for an estimated $85,660 .

. BRADFORD JOHN HELGESON (Executive VP and CFO) sold 197 shares for an estimated $20,462

$CWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $CWST stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

