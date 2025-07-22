New Analyst Forecast: $CWST Given $129.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWST. Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a price target of 129.0 for CWST.

$CWST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CWST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $129.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $129.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 James Schumm from TD Cowen set a target price of $130.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Brian Butler from Stifel set a target price of $129.0 on 02/18/2025

$CWST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CWST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

$CWST Insider Trading Activity

$CWST insiders have traded $CWST stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CASELLA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,363 shares for an estimated $4,001,256 .

. EDMOND COLETTA (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,060 shares for an estimated $1,916,417 .

. DOUGLAS R CASELLA (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,083 shares for an estimated $676,806 .

. PAUL LIGON (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,669 shares for an estimated $428,763 .

. SHELLEY E. SAYWARD (SENIOR VP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,525 shares for an estimated $281,712 .

. KEVIN DROHAN (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,324 shares for an estimated $148,818 .

. SEAN STEVES (Sr VP & COO of SW Ops) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 774 shares for an estimated $85,660 .

. BRADFORD JOHN HELGESON (Executive VP and CFO) sold 197 shares for an estimated $20,462

$CWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $CWST stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

