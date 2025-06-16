New Analyst Forecast: $CWK Given $14.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWK. Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 14.5 for CWK.

$CWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.5 on 06/12/2025

Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $14.0 on 01/01/2025

$CWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $CWK stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

