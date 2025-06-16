New Analyst Forecast: $CWK Given $14.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWK. Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 14.5 for CWK.
$CWK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.5 on 06/12/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $14.0 on 01/01/2025
$CWK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $CWK stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,160,725 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,522,609
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,750,853 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,113,717
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 2,439,091 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,927,510
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,300,155 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,507,584
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 2,210,651 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,592,853
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,663,880 shares (+807.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,004,853
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,432,966 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,644,912
