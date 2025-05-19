New Analyst Forecast: $CWH Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWH. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CWH.

$CWH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CWH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CWH forecast page.

$CWH Insider Trading Activity

$CWH insiders have traded $CWH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW D WAGNER (President) purchased 5,725 shares for an estimated $100,801

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $CWH stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.