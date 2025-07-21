New Analyst Forecast: $CWEN Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWEN. Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a price target of 35.0 for CWEN.
$CWEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CWEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a target price of $35.0 on 07/21/2025
- Corinne Blanchard from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $38.0 on 03/25/2025
- Justin Clare from Roth MKM set a target price of $34.0 on 02/25/2025
$CWEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $CWEN stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,961,655 shares (+982.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,379,296
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,421,677 shares (+211.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,034,162
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 899,085 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,215,302
- RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP removed 611,906 shares (-49.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,522,394
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 535,858 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,220,421
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 496,826 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,038,923
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 479,168 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,504,415
