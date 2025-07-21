New Analyst Forecast: $CWEN Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWEN. Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a price target of 35.0 for CWEN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CWEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CWEN forecast page.

$CWEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CWEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CWEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a target price of $35.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Corinne Blanchard from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $38.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Justin Clare from Roth MKM set a target price of $34.0 on 02/25/2025

$CWEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $CWEN stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.