New Analyst Forecast: $CWBC Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWBC. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 19.0 for CWBC.

$CWBC Insider Trading Activity

$CWBC insiders have traded $CWBC stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D MCDONALD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,015 shares for an estimated $236,955 .

. MARTIN E PLOURD (PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 754 shares for an estimated $13,419 and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated $148,891 .

and 3 sales selling 7,732 shares for an estimated . ROBERT BARTLEIN has made 5 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $92,660 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES J KIM (CEO) purchased 1,600 shares for an estimated $27,776

KIRK STOVESAND has made 2 purchases buying 834 shares for an estimated $16,789 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY MICHAEL MARTIN (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 571 shares for an estimated $10,753 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAWN M CAGLE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 441 shares for an estimated $7,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHANNON R AVRETT (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 198 shares for an estimated $3,479 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES W LOKEY has made 2 purchases buying 128 shares for an estimated $2,592 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUZANNE MARIE CHADWICK has made 2 purchases buying 57 shares for an estimated $1,110 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOROTHEA D SILVA purchased 56 shares for an estimated $1,036

$CWBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CWBC stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

