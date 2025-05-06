New Analyst Forecast: $CW Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CW. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CW.

$CW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CW forecast page.

$CW Insider Trading Activity

$CW insiders have traded $CW stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN M BAMFORD (Chair and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 3 sales selling 18,549 shares for an estimated $6,523,239 .

and 3 sales selling 18,549 shares for an estimated . K CHRISTOPHER FARKAS (Vice President and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 30 shares for an estimated $9,123 and 3 sales selling 8,155 shares for an estimated $2,824,274 .

and 3 sales selling 8,155 shares for an estimated . KEVIN RAYMENT (Vice President and COO) has made 1 purchase buying 52 shares for an estimated $15,814 and 2 sales selling 3,667 shares for an estimated $1,250,902 .

and 2 sales selling 3,667 shares for an estimated . PAUL J FERDENZI has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 2 sales selling 2,565 shares for an estimated $875,988 .

and 2 sales selling 2,565 shares for an estimated . JOHN C WATTS (Vice President Strat & Bus Dev) has made 1 purchase buying 19 shares for an estimated $5,778 and 3 sales selling 1,262 shares for an estimated $438,193 .

and 3 sales selling 1,262 shares for an estimated . GARY A OGILBY (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,041 shares for an estimated $353,055 .

. ROBERT F FREDA (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 1 purchase buying 27 shares for an estimated $8,211 and 2 sales selling 515 shares for an estimated $175,760 .

and 2 sales selling 515 shares for an estimated . GEORGE P. MCDONALD (VP and Corporate Secretary) has made 1 purchase buying 30 shares for an estimated $9,123 and 1 sale selling 148 shares for an estimated $48,160.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $CW stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.