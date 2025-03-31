New Analyst Forecast: $CVNA Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVNA. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CVNA.
$CVNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025
$CVNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025
- Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 11/05/2024
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 10/31/2024
- Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024
- Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024
$CVNA Insider Trading Activity
$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 260 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 260 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 129 sales selling 1,915,814 shares for an estimated $359,108,981.
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 396,917 shares for an estimated $93,904,005.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 144,000 shares for an estimated $33,784,498.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $25,947,926.
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 103,043 shares for an estimated $20,172,233.
- THOMAS TAIRA (President, Special Projects) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,593 shares for an estimated $6,209,179.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,845 shares for an estimated $6,158,992.
- IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,107,460.
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000
$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,700,110 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,094,369
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,267,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,141,169
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,746,764 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,221,927
- SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 989,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,123,040
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 717,432 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,912,085
- NORGES BANK added 660,106 shares (+297.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,239,156
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 610,234 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,097,186
