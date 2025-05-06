New Analyst Forecast: $CVNA Given 'Market Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVNA. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Market Outperform' for $CVNA.
$CVNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
$CVNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025
- Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024
$CVNA Insider Trading Activity
$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 160 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 160 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 81 sales selling 244,605 shares for an estimated $59,428,249.
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $39,888,244.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $14,168,592.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $10,821,442.
- THOMAS TAIRA (President, Special Projects) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,593 shares for an estimated $7,509,179.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,845 shares for an estimated $6,158,992.
- IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,107,460.
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,000
$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,700,110 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,094,369
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,267,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,141,169
- SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 989,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,123,040
- NORGES BANK added 660,106 shares (+297.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,239,156
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 610,234 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,097,186
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 604,495 shares (+224.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,930,103
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP added 570,516 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,020,133
