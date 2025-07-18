New Analyst Forecast: $CVNA Given $390.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVNA. David Lantz from Wells Fargo set a price target of 390.0 for CVNA.

$CVNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $340.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Lantz from Wells Fargo set a target price of $390.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Robert Mollins from Gordon Haskett set a target price of $329.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $415.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $375.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $305.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael McGovern from B of A Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 06/10/2025

$CVNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVNA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 06/20.

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 958 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 958 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 349 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

