New Analyst Forecast: $CVNA Given $290.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVNA. Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 290.0 for CVNA.
$CVNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/15/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025
- Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024
$CVNA Insider Trading Activity
$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 176 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 176 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 251,742 shares for an estimated $52,036,119.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 179,166 shares for an estimated $50,988,461.
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 72 sales selling 164,605 shares for an estimated $41,348,505.
- THOMAS TAIRA (President, Special Projects) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 88,471 shares for an estimated $23,497,579.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $19,761,442.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,982 shares for an estimated $10,100,092.
- IRA J. PLATT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,107,460.
- ERNEST C. III GARCIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $6,068,196.
- J DANFORTH QUAYLE sold 11,614 shares for an estimated $3,533,443
- MICHAEL E MAROONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $2,460,945.
$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,848,686 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $804,683,268
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 2,314,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $483,846,245
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,267,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,141,169
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,823,218 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,198,419
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,680,278 shares (+192.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,312,524
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,585,510 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,498,430
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,438,938 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,853,157
