New Analyst Forecast: $CVNA Given $290.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVNA. Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 290.0 for CVNA.

$CVNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 176 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 176 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

