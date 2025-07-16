New Analyst Forecast: $CVLT Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVLT. Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a price target of 200.0 for CVLT.
$CVLT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVLT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CVLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $187.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025
- Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $200.0 on 07/16/2025
- James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $170.0 on 07/14/2025
- Param Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 04/30/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 04/30/2025
- Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 04/30/2025
- Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/17/2025
$CVLT Insider Trading Activity
$CVLT insiders have traded $CVLT stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SANJAY MIRCHANDANI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 104,164 shares for an estimated $18,624,517.
- GARY MERRILL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 41,593 shares for an estimated $7,422,198.
- NICOLA ADAMO sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $254,610
$CVLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $CVLT stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 612,552 shares (+10056.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,636,203
- FMR LLC added 308,646 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,691,992
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 300,210 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,361,129
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 243,846 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,469,144
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 240,076 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,874,389
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 231,720 shares (+667.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,556,147
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 231,704 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,553,623
