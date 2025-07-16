New Analyst Forecast: $CVLT Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVLT. Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a price target of 200.0 for CVLT.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVLT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CVLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $187.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a target price of $210.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $200.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $170.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Param Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $185.0 on 04/17/2025

$CVLT Insider Trading Activity

$CVLT insiders have traded $CVLT stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MIRCHANDANI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 104,164 shares for an estimated $18,624,517 .

. GARY MERRILL (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 41,593 shares for an estimated $7,422,198 .

. NICOLA ADAMO sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $254,610

$CVLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $CVLT stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

