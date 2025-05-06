New Analyst Forecast: $CVI Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVI. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $CVI.

$CVI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/05/2025

$CVI Insider Trading Activity

$CVI insiders have traded $CVI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARL C ICAHN has made 28 purchases buying 3,726,090 shares for an estimated $65,443,585 and 0 sales.

$CVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CVI stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

