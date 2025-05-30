New Analyst Forecast: $CVGI Given $1.37 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVGI. An analyst from New Street set a price target of 1.37 for CVGI.
$CVGI Insider Trading Activity
$CVGI insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 3 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $60,302 and 0 sales.
$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORAGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,937,099 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,227,663
- PEAPOD LANE CAPITAL LLC added 565,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $649,853
- HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 400,004 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,004
- CLEARSTEAD ADVISORS, LLC added 400,000 shares (+400.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $459,999
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 327,377 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,483
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 250,157 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,389
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 214,200 shares (+159.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,329
