New Analyst Forecast: $CVGI Given $1.37 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVGI. An analyst from New Street set a price target of 1.37 for CVGI.

$CVGI Insider Trading Activity

$CVGI insiders have traded $CVGI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MICHAEL NAUMAN has made 3 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $60,302 and 0 sales.

$CVGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CVGI stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

