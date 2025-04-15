New Analyst Forecast: $CVEO Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVEO. Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 28.0 for CVEO.
$CVEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $CVEO stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,590 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,262,044
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 149,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,403,842
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 104,863 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,382,487
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 101,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,316,281
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 85,445 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,941,310
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 66,097 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,723
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 54,532 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,238,967
