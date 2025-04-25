New Analyst Forecast: $CVE Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVE. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $CVE.
$CVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
$CVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $CVE stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 26,127,617 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $395,833,397
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 20,029,013 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $303,439,546
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 13,499,788 shares (+84.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,521,788
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 10,616,194 shares (+304.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,835,339
- FMR LLC removed 9,334,470 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $141,417,220
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 7,873,005 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,276,025
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 6,723,011 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,853,616
