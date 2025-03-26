New Analyst Forecast: $CVE Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVE. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CVE.

$CVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/04/2024

$CVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $CVE stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

