New Analyst Forecast: $CVE Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVE. Dennis Fong from CIBC set a price target of 30.0 for CVE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVE forecast page.

$CVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dennis Fong from CIBC set a target price of $30.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 John Royall from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 04/11/2025

$CVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $CVE stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.