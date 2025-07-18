New Analyst Forecast: $CVE Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVE. Dennis Fong from CIBC set a price target of 30.0 for CVE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVE forecast page.
$CVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dennis Fong from CIBC set a target price of $30.0 on 07/18/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.0 on 04/30/2025
- John Royall from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025
- Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 04/11/2025
$CVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $CVE stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 21,058,610 shares (+98.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,925,265
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 14,602,811 shares (+571.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,125,101
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 9,923,536 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,036,385
- FMR LLC removed 8,182,880 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,823,860
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 7,035,004 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,856,905
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,636,066 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,307,678
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 4,925,264 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,510,422
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.