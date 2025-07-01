New Analyst Forecast: $CVAC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVAC. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CVAC.
$CVAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CVAC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,011,537 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,449,341
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,385,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 440,509 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,220,209
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 307,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $852,996
- UBS GROUP AG added 266,296 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $737,639
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 169,947 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $470,753
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 120,832 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $334,704
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.