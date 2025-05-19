New Analyst Forecast: $CUBI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CUBI. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CUBI.
$CUBI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CUBI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CUBI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CUBI forecast page.
$CUBI Insider Trading Activity
$CUBI insiders have traded $CUBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY S SIDHU (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,173 shares for an estimated $5,705,983.
- GLENN HEDDE (Pres Mortgage WarehouseLending) sold 15,815 shares for an estimated $921,223
- ROBERT NEIL MACKAY sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,120
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CUBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $CUBI stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 902,406 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,300,781
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 305,411 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,867,407
- STATE STREET CORP removed 301,730 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,146,846
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 249,588 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,149,943
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 220,924 shares (+97.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,090,384
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 129,730 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,512,446
- UBS GROUP AG added 126,239 shares (+89.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,337,197
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.