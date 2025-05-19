New Analyst Forecast: $CUBI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CUBI. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CUBI.

$CUBI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CUBI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

$CUBI Insider Trading Activity

$CUBI insiders have traded $CUBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY S SIDHU (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,173 shares for an estimated $5,705,983 .

. GLENN HEDDE (Pres Mortgage WarehouseLending) sold 15,815 shares for an estimated $921,223

ROBERT NEIL MACKAY sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,120

$CUBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $CUBI stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

