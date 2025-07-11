New Analyst Forecast: $CUBI Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CUBI. Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 70.0 for CUBI.

$CUBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CUBI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CUBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $70.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $82.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $80.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $71.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Matt Breese from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $58.0 on 01/24/2025

$CUBI Insider Trading Activity

$CUBI insiders have traded $CUBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY S SIDHU (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,173 shares for an estimated $5,705,983 .

. GLENN HEDDE (Pres Mortgage WarehouseLending) sold 15,815 shares for an estimated $921,223

$CUBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CUBI stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

