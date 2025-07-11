New Analyst Forecast: $CUBI Given $70.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CUBI. Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 70.0 for CUBI.
$CUBI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CUBI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CUBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $71.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $70.0 on 07/11/2025
- Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $82.0 on 05/16/2025
- Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $80.0 on 01/27/2025
- Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $71.0 on 01/27/2025
- Matt Breese from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $58.0 on 01/24/2025
$CUBI Insider Trading Activity
$CUBI insiders have traded $CUBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY S SIDHU (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,173 shares for an estimated $5,705,983.
- GLENN HEDDE (Pres Mortgage WarehouseLending) sold 15,815 shares for an estimated $921,223
$CUBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CUBI stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 902,406 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,300,781
- STATE STREET CORP removed 301,730 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,146,846
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 220,924 shares (+97.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,090,384
- UBS GROUP AG added 126,239 shares (+89.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,337,197
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 114,430 shares (+71.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,744,386
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 107,651 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,404,080
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 106,865 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,364,623
