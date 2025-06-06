New Analyst Forecast: $CTVA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTVA. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CTVA.

$CTVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTVA forecast page.

$CTVA Insider Trading Activity

$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORNEL B FUERER (See Remarks) sold 55,242 shares for an estimated $3,759,770

CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477

BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.