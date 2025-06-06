New Analyst Forecast: $CTVA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTVA. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CTVA.
$CTVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
$CTVA Insider Trading Activity
$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORNEL B FUERER (See Remarks) sold 55,242 shares for an estimated $3,759,770
- CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
- BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934
$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,468,274 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,048,482
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,466,156 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,432,245
- B. METZLER SEEL. SOHN & CO. AG removed 2,840,125 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,729,066
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,731,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,863,214
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,603,690 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,850,211
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,364,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,828,191
- DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 2,311,058 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,434,879
