New Analyst Forecast: $CTVA Given 'Buy' Rating

June 06, 2025 — 12:29 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTVA. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $CTVA.

$CTVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTVA forecast page.

$CTVA Insider Trading Activity

$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CORNEL B FUERER (See Remarks) sold 55,242 shares for an estimated $3,759,770
  • CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
  • BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 572 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

