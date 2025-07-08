New Analyst Forecast: $CTVA Given $86.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTVA. Joel Jackson from Corteva set a price target of 86.0 for CTVA.
$CTVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTVA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CTVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joel Jackson from Corteva set a target price of $86.0 on 07/08/2025
$CTVA Insider Trading Activity
$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORNEL B FUERER (See Remarks) sold 55,242 shares for an estimated $3,759,770
- CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
- BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934
$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 559 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,468,274 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,048,482
- B. METZLER SEEL. SOHN & CO. AG removed 2,840,125 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,729,066
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,731,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,863,214
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,603,690 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,850,211
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,364,980 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,828,191
- DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 2,311,058 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,434,879
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,769,355 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,345,510
