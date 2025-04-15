Stocks
CTVA

New Analyst Forecast: $CTVA Given $71.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTVA. Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a price target of 71.0 for CTVA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTVA forecast page.

$CTVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $71.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 10/23/2024

$CTVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CTVA Insider Trading Activity

$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
  • CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367
  • BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 523 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CTVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.