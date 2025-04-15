New Analyst Forecast: $CTVA Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTVA. Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a price target of 71.0 for CTVA.
$CTVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $69.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $71.0 on 04/14/2025
- Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 10/23/2024
$CTVA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.
$CTVA Insider Trading Activity
$CTVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477
- CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367
- BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934
$CTVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 523 institutional investors add shares of $CTVA stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 12,381,436 shares (+2874.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,246,594
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 5,604,838 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,251,572
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,466,156 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,432,245
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,187,473 shares (-60.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,558,462
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,447,663 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,418,884
- DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,949,165 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,024,438
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,517,170 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,418,003
