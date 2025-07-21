New Analyst Forecast: $CTSO Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTSO. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 10.0 for CTSO.

$CTSO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTSO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTSO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $1.0 on 05/15/2025

$CTSO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $CTSO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

