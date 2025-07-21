New Analyst Forecast: $CTSO Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTSO. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 10.0 for CTSO.
$CTSO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTSO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTSO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 07/21/2025
- Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $1.0 on 05/15/2025
$CTSO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $CTSO stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVENIR CORP added 1,950,972 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,950,972
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 846,162 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $846,162
- SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 425,363 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,363
- CM MANAGEMENT, LLC added 254,076 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,076
- SKYLANDS CAPITAL, LLC added 221,080 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,080
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 139,702 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,702
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 137,234 shares (+155.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,234
