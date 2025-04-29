New Analyst Forecast: $CTSH Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTSH. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CTSH.
$CTSH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
$CTSH Insider Trading Activity
$CTSH insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $818,530.
- JATIN P DALAL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $405,954.
- KATHRYN DIAZ (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 3,821 shares for an estimated $308,870
- MICHAEL PATSALOS-FOX sold 3,225 shares for an estimated $253,867
- LEO S. JR. MACKAY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $139,856
$CTSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $CTSH stock to their portfolio, and 444 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,867,945 shares (+36.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,344,970
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,290,499 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,139,373
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 1,994,686 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,391,353
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 1,979,148 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,196,481
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,756,349 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,063,238
- AMUNDI removed 1,673,634 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,702,454
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,610,573 shares (+71.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,853,063
