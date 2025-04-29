New Analyst Forecast: $CTSH Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTSH. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CTSH.

$CTSH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTSH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTSH forecast page.

$CTSH Insider Trading Activity

$CTSH insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $818,530 .

. JATIN P DALAL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $405,954 .

. KATHRYN DIAZ (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 3,821 shares for an estimated $308,870

MICHAEL PATSALOS-FOX sold 3,225 shares for an estimated $253,867

LEO S. JR. MACKAY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $139,856

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $CTSH stock to their portfolio, and 444 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.