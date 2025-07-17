New Analyst Forecast: $CTSH Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTSH. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 80.0 for CTSH.

$CTSH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTSH recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CTSH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Togut from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $82.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025

$CTSH Insider Trading Activity

$CTSH insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $819,185 .

. MICHAEL PATSALOS-FOX sold 3,225 shares for an estimated $253,867

LEO S. JR. MACKAY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $139,856

$CTSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $CTSH stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

