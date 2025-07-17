New Analyst Forecast: $CTSH Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTSH. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 80.0 for CTSH.
$CTSH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTSH recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CTSH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $80.0 on 07/17/2025
- David Togut from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 05/19/2025
- Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/01/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $82.0 on 05/01/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 05/01/2025
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025
$CTSH Insider Trading Activity
$CTSH insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $819,185.
- MICHAEL PATSALOS-FOX sold 3,225 shares for an estimated $253,867
- LEO S. JR. MACKAY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $139,856
$CTSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 449 institutional investors add shares of $CTSH stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,880,852 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,385,178
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,459,645 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,162,842
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,379,058 shares (+226.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,997,937
- FIL LTD removed 2,042,261 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,232,966
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,989,972 shares (+105.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,232,858
- AMUNDI added 1,723,335 shares (+61.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,835,127
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,710,433 shares (+2585.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,848,124
