New Analyst Forecast: $CTRI Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTRI. Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a price target of 19.0 for CTRI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTRI forecast page.

$CTRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Justin Hauke from Baird set a target price of $22.0 on 02/27/2025

$CTRI Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CTRI Data Alerts

$CTRI insiders have traded $CTRI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SOUTHWEST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,272,740 shares for an estimated $254,659,355 .

. JULIE DILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,600 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CTRI stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.