New Analyst Forecast: $CTRI Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTRI. Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a price target of 19.0 for CTRI.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTRI forecast page.
$CTRI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/22/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 07/01/2025
- Justin Hauke from Baird set a target price of $22.0 on 02/27/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $CTRI Data Alerts
Sign Up
$CTRI Insider Trading Activity
$CTRI insiders have traded $CTRI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SOUTHWEST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,272,740 shares for an estimated $254,659,355.
- JULIE DILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,600 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CTRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $CTRI stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,306,414 shares (+13573.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,412,125
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,099,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,021,083
- FMR LLC added 843,424 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,823,719
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 318,532 shares (+235.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,220,739
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC removed 275,156 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,509,806
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 254,529 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,171,730
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 149,981 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,458,188
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.