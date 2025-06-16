New Analyst Forecast: $CTRA Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTRA. John Freeman from Raymond James set a price target of 38.0 for CTRA.
$CTRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 06/13/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 05/06/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $37.0 on 03/05/2025
$CTRA Insider Trading Activity
$CTRA insiders have traded $CTRA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN P BELL (EVP - Business Development) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 369,958 shares for an estimated $9,279,326.
- BLAKE A SIRGO (SVP - Operations) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,531,880
- TODD M ROEMER (Vice Pres & CAO) sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $1,328,784
- MICHAEL D. DESHAZER (SVP - Business Units) sold 35,377 shares for an estimated $941,912
- KEVIN WILLIAM SMITH (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 25,733 shares for an estimated $748,444
- ADAM M VELA (SVP & General Counsel) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $230,120
$CTRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 443 institutional investors add shares of $CTRA stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 11,102,350 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,857,915
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 3,891,758 shares (+166.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,471,806
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,818,700 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,360,430
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 3,436,000 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,300,400
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,040,963 shares (+5145.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,883,830
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,855,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,521,175
- STATE STREET CORP removed 2,315,923 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,930,174
