New Analyst Forecast: $CTRA Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTRA. Betty Jiang from Barclays set a price target of 35.0 for CTRA.
$CTRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 05/06/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $37.0 on 03/05/2025
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $33.0 on 11/14/2024
- Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $32.0 on 11/13/2024
$CTRA Insider Trading Activity
$CTRA insiders have traded $CTRA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN P BELL (EVP - Business Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 154,573 shares for an estimated $4,099,671.
- BLAKE A SIRGO (SVP - Operations) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,531,880
- KEVIN WILLIAM SMITH (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,376 shares for an estimated $1,523,905.
- TODD M ROEMER (Vice Pres & CAO) sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $1,328,784
- MICHAEL D. DESHAZER (SVP - Business Units) sold 35,377 shares for an estimated $941,912
- ADAM M VELA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,435 shares for an estimated $669,920.
$CTRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of $CTRA stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STERLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,599,042 shares (+5744.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,919,532
- ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD/FI added 2,266,117 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,876,628
- MAN GROUP PLC added 2,172,931 shares (+81.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,496,657
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,890,330 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,279,028
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,845,507 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,134,248
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 1,809,615 shares (+18.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,217,567
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,527,578 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,014,342
