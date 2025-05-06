New Analyst Forecast: $CTRA Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTRA. Betty Jiang from Barclays set a price target of 35.0 for CTRA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTRA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTRA forecast page.

$CTRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTRA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CTRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $37.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $37.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $33.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $32.0 on 11/13/2024

$CTRA Insider Trading Activity

$CTRA insiders have traded $CTRA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN P BELL (EVP - Business Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 154,573 shares for an estimated $4,099,671 .

. BLAKE A SIRGO (SVP - Operations) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,531,880

KEVIN WILLIAM SMITH (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,376 shares for an estimated $1,523,905 .

. TODD M ROEMER (Vice Pres & CAO) sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $1,328,784

MICHAEL D. DESHAZER (SVP - Business Units) sold 35,377 shares for an estimated $941,912

ADAM M VELA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,435 shares for an estimated $669,920.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of $CTRA stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.