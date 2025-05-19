New Analyst Forecast: $CTMX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTMX. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CTMX.
$CTMX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTMX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$CTMX Insider Trading Activity
$CTMX insiders have traded $CTMX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN A. MCCARTHY (CEO) sold 37,656 shares for an estimated $22,555
- MARCIA BELVIN (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 19,512 shares for an estimated $11,687
- LLOYD A ROWLAND (General Counsel) sold 10,203 shares for an estimated $6,111
- CHRISTOPHER OGDEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,551 shares for an estimated $5,122
- YU-WAYE CHU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,025 shares for an estimated $2,410
$CTMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CTMX stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 4,809,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,953,803
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 3,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,090,000
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 1,657,306 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,053,715
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $635,800
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 861,007 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $547,428
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 791,468 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $503,215
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 724,045 shares (+1862.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,347
