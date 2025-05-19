New Analyst Forecast: $CTMX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTMX. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CTMX.

$CTMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTMX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$CTMX Insider Trading Activity

$CTMX insiders have traded $CTMX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN A. MCCARTHY (CEO) sold 37,656 shares for an estimated $22,555

MARCIA BELVIN (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 19,512 shares for an estimated $11,687

LLOYD A ROWLAND (General Counsel) sold 10,203 shares for an estimated $6,111

CHRISTOPHER OGDEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,551 shares for an estimated $5,122

YU-WAYE CHU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,025 shares for an estimated $2,410

$CTMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CTMX stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

