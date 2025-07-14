New Analyst Forecast: $CTAS Given $239.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTAS. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 239.0 for CTAS.
$CTAS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $239.0 on 07/14/2025
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $257.0 on 07/02/2025
- Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $221.0 on 07/01/2025
- Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $240.0 on 06/09/2025
- Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 04/10/2025
- Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $213.0 on 03/27/2025
- Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 03/27/2025
$CTAS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
$CTAS Insider Trading Activity
$CTAS insiders have traded $CTAS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD W TYSOE sold 8,521 shares for an estimated $1,780,548
- JIM ROZAKIS (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $380,740
$CTAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of $CTAS stock to their portfolio, and 592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,075,798 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,108,762
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 905,991 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,208,330
- WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 850,880 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,881,366
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 715,570 shares (+516.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,071,102
- INVESCO LTD. removed 702,599 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,405,172
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 629,983 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,480,405
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 573,151 shares (+169.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,799,725
