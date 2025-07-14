New Analyst Forecast: $CTAS Given $239.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTAS. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 239.0 for CTAS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTAS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTAS forecast page.

$CTAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $239.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $257.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $221.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $240.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Joshua Dennerlein from B of A Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $213.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 03/27/2025

$CTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CTAS Insider Trading Activity

$CTAS insiders have traded $CTAS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD W TYSOE sold 8,521 shares for an estimated $1,780,548

JIM ROZAKIS (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $380,740

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 708 institutional investors add shares of $CTAS stock to their portfolio, and 592 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.