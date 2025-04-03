New Analyst Forecast: $CTAS Given $227.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTAS. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 227.0 for CTAS.

$CTAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $227.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $184.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 12/12/2024

$CTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$CTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 609 institutional investors add shares of $CTAS stock to their portfolio, and 525 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

