New Analyst Forecast: $CTAS Given $227.0 Price Target

April 03, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTAS. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 227.0 for CTAS.

$CTAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $227.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $184.0 on 12/20/2024
  • Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 12/12/2024

$CTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 609 institutional investors add shares of $CTAS stock to their portfolio, and 525 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 4,139,617 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $756,308,025
  • WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,073,110 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,057,197
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 975,736 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,266,967
  • UBS GROUP AG added 621,283 shares (+46.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,508,404
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 598,600 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,364,220
  • ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 595,469 shares (+2729.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,792,186
  • HRT FINANCIAL LP added 589,526 shares (+666.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,706,400

