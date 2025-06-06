New Analyst Forecast: $CSX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSX. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CSX.

$CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $32.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

$CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/13. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 915 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

