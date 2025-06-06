New Analyst Forecast: $CSX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSX. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $CSX.
$CSX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$CSX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $32.0 on 04/25/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025
$CSX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
$CSX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 915 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 30,866,669 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $908,406,068
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 24,683,402 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $726,432,520
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 14,861,292 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $437,367,823
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 13,748,719 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,624,800
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 13,002,960 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,677,112
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 10,085,280 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,809,790
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 7,489,303 shares (+275.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,410,187
