New Analyst Forecast: $CSX Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSX. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 38.0 for CSX.

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $36.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $35.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 06/13/2025

$CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 669 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 798 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

