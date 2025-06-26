New Analyst Forecast: $CSWC Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSWC. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CSWC.
$CSWC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSWC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
$CSWC Insider Trading Activity
$CSWC insiders have traded $CSWC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAMONA LYNN ROGERS-WINDSOR has made 2 purchases buying 921 shares for an estimated $20,114 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTINE BATTIST purchased 476 shares for an estimated $9,934
$CSWC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $CSWC stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS LLC added 618,480 shares (+75.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,804,473
- EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC added 255,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,700,528
- ZUCKERMAN INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 245,448 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,478,399
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 240,300 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,363,496
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 231,614 shares (+90.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,169,624
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 213,100 shares (+177.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,756,392
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 198,063 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,420,766
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
